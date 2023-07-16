28,384 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. M&T Bank makes up 2.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

NYSE MTB opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

