Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ciena by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $163,247.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $795,504 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

