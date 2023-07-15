Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.