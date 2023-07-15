Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,000. Permian Resources comprises 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Permian Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.74 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.48.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.