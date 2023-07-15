Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,022,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 214,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.