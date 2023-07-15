Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143,918 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for about 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,604,000 after buying an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

