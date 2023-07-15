Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,892 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Profound Medical worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,778,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 194,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James increased their price target on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Profound Medical Price Performance

PROF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 378.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.