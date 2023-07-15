Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $196.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.39 and a 52-week high of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

