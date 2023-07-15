Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

