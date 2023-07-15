Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 95,319 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

