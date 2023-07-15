Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

