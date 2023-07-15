Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $31.10 or 0.00102670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $507.83 million and $19.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

