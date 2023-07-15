Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.09 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.