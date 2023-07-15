XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Graham Bird Acquires 860 Shares

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird purchased 860 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($188.09).

LON:XPF opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.22) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.80 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.88. The company has a market cap of £29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 2.48.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

