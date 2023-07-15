Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.