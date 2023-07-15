Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $126.83 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

