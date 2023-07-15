Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

