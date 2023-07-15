Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2392157 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.