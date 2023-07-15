Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,900 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 6,103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 81,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0366 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.