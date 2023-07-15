Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.08 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.