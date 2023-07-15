Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 984,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 738,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The company has a market cap of £5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

