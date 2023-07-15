Wells Fargo & Company Raises RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $11.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

