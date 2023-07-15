Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 504,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

