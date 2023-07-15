Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

