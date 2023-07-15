Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

