WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.14 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $224.56 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

