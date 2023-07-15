Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

