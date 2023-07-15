Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.48 ($21.41) and last traded at €19.33 ($21.24). Approximately 5,307,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.41 ($20.23).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.79.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

