VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

VolitionRx Trading Up 5.3 %

VNRX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,790. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.