Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $1.69. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 86,352 shares traded.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

