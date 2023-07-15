Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Short Interest Update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VEDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 336,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,214. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

