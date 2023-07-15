Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 310.3% in June

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 310.3% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

EDI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 43,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.