Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 630,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 656,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 569,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after acquiring an additional 538,622 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 169,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

