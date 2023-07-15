Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.