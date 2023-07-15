VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CSB traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.06. 23,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
