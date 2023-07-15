VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.06. 23,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

