VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 5,867.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. 79,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,567. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,866,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

