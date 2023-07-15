Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,292,000 after buying an additional 231,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,279,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

