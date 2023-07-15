Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

