Venus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Venus has a total market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00015717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,422,112 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

