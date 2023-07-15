Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) versus MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Financial Review

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $21.55 million 1.82 $5.29 million $0.25 7.80

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% MIND C.T.I. 24.04% 23.47% 16.49%

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Venus Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and enterprise mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

