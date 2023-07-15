Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,968,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,914,796.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at $384,019,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,968,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,914,796.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,570. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

