Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

