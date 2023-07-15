Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $205.73 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $187.63.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.