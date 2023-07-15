Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 608.2% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a growth of 608.2% from the June 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

