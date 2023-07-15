Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

