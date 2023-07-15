Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.