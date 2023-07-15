Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

