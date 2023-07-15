Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

