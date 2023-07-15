Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 1,046,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.