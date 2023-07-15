Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

VLY opened at $8.21 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

